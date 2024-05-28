Human Investing LLC Sells 747 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Human Investing LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,085,000 after buying an additional 914,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,822,000 after buying an additional 491,391 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,229,888,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

