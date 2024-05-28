Human Investing LLC Has $113.41 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.5% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.73. 2,555,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. The company has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $489.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

