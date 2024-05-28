Head to Head Review: XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) versus Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and XBP Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -13.68% -15.90% -7.54% XBP Europe N/A N/A -19.05%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Xometry has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Europe has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xometry and XBP Europe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 2 3 0 2.60 XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xometry currently has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 53.94%. Given Xometry’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xometry and XBP Europe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $463.41 million 1.58 -$67.47 million ($1.36) -11.65 XBP Europe $164.12 million 0.33 -$11.05 million N/A N/A

XBP Europe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

Summary

Xometry beats XBP Europe on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

