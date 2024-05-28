Head to Head Comparison: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) versus Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04% Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bitfarms and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $146.37 million 5.41 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -5.32 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.47 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.09

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Integrated Ventures on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

