Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

