Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

