Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hamilton Lane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

