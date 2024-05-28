Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a $395.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $300.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 52 week low of $285.18 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.89 and its 200 day moving average is $342.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Accenture by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,943 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 428.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 15,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

