GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,670 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 2,256,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

