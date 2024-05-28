GSI Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.97 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 159,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. Ventas accounts for approximately 4.8% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $11,902,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 567,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,302. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

