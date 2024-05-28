GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.66 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 5.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.18. 4,660,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,549. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

