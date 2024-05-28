Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Griffon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NYSE:GFF opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. Griffon has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $77.99.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

