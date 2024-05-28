Great Wall Motor Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3292 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

