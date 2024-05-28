Great Wall Motor Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3292 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
