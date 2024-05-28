GAP’s (GPS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $22.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KGI Securities raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.15.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in GAP by 37.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

