Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $34.15 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

