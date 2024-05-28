FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FirstService

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

FirstService Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 28.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth $582,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in FirstService by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $143.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.42.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.