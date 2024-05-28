First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.36. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

