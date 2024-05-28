Financial Review: Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) vs. Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wilhelmina International and Aeries Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.0% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Aeries Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Aeries Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $17.21 million 1.57 $430,000.00 $0.08 65.38 Aeries Technology N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 2.16% 1.47% 0.89% Aeries Technology N/A N/A -18.17%

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Aeries Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International



Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Aeries Technology



Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

