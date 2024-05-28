Financial Contrast: Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) & CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) and CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thungela Resources and CONSOL Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thungela Resources N/A N/A N/A CONSOL Energy 21.57% 39.24% 19.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thungela Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CONSOL Energy $2.57 billion 1.11 $655.89 million $16.49 5.88

This table compares Thungela Resources and CONSOL Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CONSOL Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Thungela Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Thungela Resources and CONSOL Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thungela Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A CONSOL Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

CONSOL Energy has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given CONSOL Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONSOL Energy is more favorable than Thungela Resources.

Summary

CONSOL Energy beats Thungela Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery. It also holds 85% of the Ensham Mine located in Queensland, Australia. The company also exports its products to Indian, Asian, Southeast Asian, the Middle East, and North African markets. Thungela Resources Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant. Its CONSOL Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore. The company also develops and operates the Itmann Mining Complex located in Wyoming County, West Virginia; and Greenfield Reserves and Resources located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

