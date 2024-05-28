Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

FUTY stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 75,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,393. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

