Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 67,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 171,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

