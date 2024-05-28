Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.82 on Friday. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Featured Articles
