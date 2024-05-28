Evercore ISI Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,110.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $960.00 to $1,110.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $1,036.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $876.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

