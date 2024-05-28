Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $465.56 billion and approximately $18.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,875.25 or 0.05599537 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00054925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,136,768 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

