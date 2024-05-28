Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $465.56 billion and approximately $18.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,875.25 or 0.05599537 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00054925 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011284 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015866 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017817 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012528 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003292 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,136,768 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
