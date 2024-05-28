EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

