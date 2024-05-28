Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOL opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,885,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

