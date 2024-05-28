Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 9,645 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.