Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,930 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.47% of Chart Industries worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.82. 259,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.73.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

