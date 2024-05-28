Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $114.30. 812,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,773. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

