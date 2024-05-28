Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $75.20 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 310,962 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $75,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 782,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,516,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 86,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $16,166,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70,000.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 701,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,365,793. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

