Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $61.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,456,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

