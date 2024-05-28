Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $35.62 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,834 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.30. 3,723,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

