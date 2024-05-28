Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 215,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Coty worth $32,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 148,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Coty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

