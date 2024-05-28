Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 15,822 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,425,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,405. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

