Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,290 shares during the quarter. Doximity accounts for 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $64,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Doximity by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Doximity by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,535. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

