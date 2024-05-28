Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,416,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $461.18. 1,932,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

