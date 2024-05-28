Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 437 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $157.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

