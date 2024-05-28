Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Domo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

