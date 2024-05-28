Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.08.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 118.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $13,043,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $206.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.