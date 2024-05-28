Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,011.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $864.00 to $1,011.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DECK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $999.44.

NYSE DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $1,036.98. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 65.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 305.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

