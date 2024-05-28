DA Davidson Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $255.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a twelve month low of $192.68 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

