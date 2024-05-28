CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Critical Survey

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and Stronghold Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $418.33 million 0.01 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01 Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.63 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.65

Profitability

Stronghold Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURO Group. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CURO Group and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23% Stronghold Digital Mining 3.58% 27.19% 9.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CURO Group and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 155.99%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than CURO Group.

Volatility and Risk

CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats CURO Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

