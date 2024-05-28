Critical Survey: BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Ero Copper 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ero Copper has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than BEIJING ENTPS H/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper 14.23% 11.86% 5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Ero Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 Ero Copper $427.48 million 5.48 $92.80 million $0.65 35.05

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ero Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ero Copper beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

