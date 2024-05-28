Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.
About Credit Suisse Group
