Craig Hallum Boosts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $65.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BLBD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. Blue Bird has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $56.41.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

