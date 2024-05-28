Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Hits $125.26 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.37 billion and $125.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.63 or 0.00012554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00054883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

