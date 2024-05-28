Connable Office Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 41,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $410.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,847. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.79. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

