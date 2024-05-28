Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,051 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $47.52. 13,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $408.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

