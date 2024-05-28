Compound (COMP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.80 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Compound has a total market cap of $516.96 million and approximately $35.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $62.11 or 0.00091559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012666 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,827 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

