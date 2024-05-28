Comparing Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) & Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Salzgitter and Schroders, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 0 1 0 0 2.00 Schroders 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Schroders has a consensus target price of $42.16, indicating a potential upside of 752.15%. Given Schroders’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schroders is more favorable than Salzgitter.

This table compares Salzgitter and Schroders’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $11.68 billion N/A $216.57 million $0.15 16.07 Schroders $3.65 billion N/A $500.79 million N/A N/A

Schroders has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salzgitter.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 0.71% 1.50% 0.68% Schroders N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Salzgitter beats Schroders on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

